16/11/2017. USAR SOLO EN EL FINANCIERO. A rendering of the Floating Island Project in French Polynesia. Blue Frontiers will build and operate the islands, with the goal of building about a dozen by 2020, including homes, hotels, offices and restaurants, at a cost of about $60 million. (Blue Frontiers via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH DEAL-FLOATING-CITIES BY DAVID GELLES. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --