5/01/2017. USAR SOLO EN EL FINANCIERO.Engagement mugs for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Emma Bridgewater's factory in Stoke-on-Trent, England, Dec. 18, 2017. The company has sold over 35,000 pieces of pottery based around Prince WilliamÕs wedding and has produced 15 different commemorative mugs for various royal events. (Andrew Testa/The New York Times)