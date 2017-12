Cars made by GAC Group, the parent company of Trumpchi cars, on display at the Guangzhou auto show in Guangzhou, China, Nov. 17, 2017. GAC Motor said on Friday that it would begin selling Trumpchis in the United States by the end of 2019, and hopes it will be the first Chinese car brand to take off in a market that has eluded the country’s manufacturers. (Billy H.C. Kwok/The New York Times)