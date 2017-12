30/11/2017. Estados Unidos. USAR SOLO EN EL FINANCIERO. A presentation in progress at the Columbus Idea Foundry, part of the "Rise of the Rest" tour in Columbus, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2017. Some start-up investors see potential in the middle of the country, away from the coasts, where costs are low and talent is rich. (Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times)