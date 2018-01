Pro-EU anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union Flags as a billboard depicting Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union (Brexit Minister) David Davis and Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for a campaign by the organisation Avaaz calling for Parliament to have a meaningful vote on the terms of Brexit is driven past outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on December 13, 2017 while MPs debate the EU Withdrawl Bill. British Prime Minister Theresa May was December 13 facing a rebellion from her own MPs over whether parliament will have a "meaningful vote" on the final Brexit deal in what would be a damaging defeat. / AFP PHOTO / Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS