(FILES) A pile of Bitcoin slugs sit in a box ready to be minted in this April 26, 2013 file photo in Sandy, Utah. US authorities said on October 2, 2013 they had shut down the Silk Road website and arrested its owner on charges he ran an online black market for illegal drugs and services. Ross William Ulbricht, also known as "Dread Pirate Roberts," was arrested on Tuesday in San Francisco after the website was shuttered, the Justice Department said in a statement. The site also used the internet currency known as bitcoins to help facilitate the illegal deals, prosecutors said. George Frey/Getty Images/AFP/FILES== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==