Ficha técnica del partido Borussia Dortmund-Chelsea de Liga de Campeones:
Borussia Dortmund - Chelsea 1 - 0 (0-0)
Estadio: Signal Iduna Park (Dortmund)
Asistencia: 81.365
Árbitro: Jesús Gil Manzano (ESP)
Gol:
Borussia Dortmund: Adeyemi (63)
Amonestaciones:
Borussia Dortmund: Bellingham (49), Can (53), Adeyemi (77), Özcan (85), Ryerson (90), Süle (90)
Chelsea: James (9), Thiago Silva (16), Ziyech (72), Mount (90)
Alineaciones:
Borussia Dortmund: Gregory Kobel - Marius Wolf (Julian Ryerson 73), Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Raphaël Guerreiro - Jude Bellingham (cap), Emre Can, Salih Özcan - Karim Adeyemi (Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 79), Sébastien Haller (Anthony Modeste 68), Julian Brandt. DT: Edin Terzic.
Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga - Reece James, Thiago Silva (cap), Kalidou Koulibaly, Benjamin Chilwell (Marc Cucurella 71) - Hakim Ziyech, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, João Félix, Enzo Fernández, Mykhaylo Mudryk (Mason Mount 71) - Kai Havertz. DT: Graham Potter.
./bds/mcd