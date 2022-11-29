Cables

Ficha técnica del partido Gales-Inglaterra, del Grupo B del Mundial-2022

Por AFP

Ficha técnica del partido Gales-Inglaterra (0-3), correspondiente a la tercera fecha del grupo B del Mundial-2022:








Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.