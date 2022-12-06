Ficha técnica del partido Portugal-Suiza, de octavos del Mundial-2022

Ficha técnica del partido Portugal-Suiza (6-1), de octavos de final del Mundial-2022:
Estadio: Lusail Iconic Stadium (Lusail)
Asistencia: 83.720
Árbitro: César Ramos (MEX)
Goles:
Portugal: Ramos (17, 51, 67), Pepe (33), Guerreiro (55), Leão (90+2)
Suiza: Akanji (58)
Amonestaciones:
Suiza: Schär (43), Cömert (59)
Alineaciones:
Portugal: Diogo Costa - Diogo Dalot, Pepe (cap), Rúben Dias, Raphaël Guerreiro - Bernardo Silva (Ruben Neves 81), Otávio (Vítor Ferreira 73) - Bruno Fernandes (Rafael Leão 87), William Carvalho, João Félix (Cristiano Ronaldo 73), Gonçalo Ramos (Ricardo Horta 73).
DT: Fernando Santos.
Suiza: Yann Sommer - Manuel Akanji, Fabian Schär (Eray Cömert 46) - Edmilson Fernandes, Ricardo Rodriguez, Remo Freuler (Denis Zakaria 55), Djibril Sow (Haris Seferovic 55), Granit Xhaka (cap) - Ruben Vargas (Noah Okafor 66), Breel Embolo (Ardon Jashari 89), Xherdan Shaqiri.
DT: Murat Yakin.
