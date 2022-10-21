Cables

Injuries, bereavement force All Blacks into changes for tour

Por AFP

New Zealand have called up four players after being hit by injuries and family bereavement a week out from the opening Test of their northern hemisphere tour against Japan.








Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.