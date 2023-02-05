Los nominados en las principales categorías de los premios Grammy 2023

Estos son los nominados en las principales categorías para la 65ª entrega anual de los premios Grammy, que se celebrará este domingo en Los Ángeles.

"Voyage," ABBA

"30", Adele

"Un verano sin ti", Bad Bunny

"Renaissance", Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)", Mary J. Blige

"In These Silent Days", Brandi Carlile

"Music of the Spheres", Coldplay

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers", Kendrick Lamar

"Special", Lizzo

"Harry's House", Harry Styles

"Don't Shut Me Down", ABBA

"Easy on Me", Adele

"Break My Soul", Beyonce

"Good Morning Gorgeous", Mary J. Blige

"You and Me on the Rock", Brandi Carlile con Lucius

"Woman", Doja Cat

"Bad Habit", Steve Lacy

"The Heart Part 5", Kendrick Lamar

"About Damn Time", Lizzo

"As It Was", Harry Styles

"abcdefu" -- Sara Davis, Gayle & Dave Pittenger, compositores (Gayle)

"About Damn Time" -- Lizzo, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, compositores (Lizzo)

"All Too Well" (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) -- Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, compositores (Taylor Swift)

"As It Was" -- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, compositores (Harry Styles)

"Bad Habit" -- Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Foushee, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, compositores (Steve Lacy)

"Break My Soul" -- Beyonce, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, compositores (Beyonce)

"Easy On Me" -- Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, compositores (Adele)

"God Did" -- Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, compositores (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

"The Heart Part 5" -- Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, compositores (Kendrick Lamar)

"Just Like That" -- Bonnie Raitt, compositora (Bonnie Raitt)

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Maneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

"Dropout Boogie", The Black Keys

"The Boy Named If", Elvis Costello & The Imposters

"Crawler", Idles

"Mainstream Sellout", Machine Gun Kelly

"Patient Number 9", Ozzy Osbourne

"Lucifer on the Sofa", Spoon

"Voyage", ABBA

"30", Adele

"Music of the Spheres", Coldplay

"Special", Lizzo

"Harry's House", Harry Styles

"AGUILERA", Christina Aguilera

"Pasieros", Rubén Blades & Boca Livre

"De adentro pa afuera", Camilo

"VIAJANTE", Fonseca

"Dharma+", Sebastián Yatra

"TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2", Rauw Alejandro

"Un verano sin ti", Bad Bunny

"LEGENDADDY", Daddy Yankee

"La 167", Farruko

"The Love & Sex Tape", Maluma

"El alimento", Cimafunk

"Tinta y tiempo", Jorge Drexler

"1940 Carmen", Mon Laferte

"Alegoría", Gaby Moreno

"Los años Salvajes", Fito Páez

"Motomami", Rosalía

"God Did", DJ Khaled

"I Never Liked You", Future

"Come Home The Kids Miss You", Jack Harlow

"Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers", Kendrick Lamar

"It's Almost Dry", Pusha T

"Easy on Me", Adele

"Yet to Come", BTS

"Woman", Doja Cat

"The Heart Part 5", Kendrick Lamar

"As It Was", Harry Styles

"All Too Well (The Short Film)", Taylor Swift

"Adele One Night Only", Adele

"Our World", Justin Bieber

"Billie Eilish Live At The O2", Billie Eilish

"Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance)", Rosalía

"Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story", artistas varios

"A Band A Brotherhood A Barn", Neil Young & Crazy Horse

"Shuruaat", Berklee Indian Ensemble

"Love, Damini", Burna Boy

"Queen Of Sheba", Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

"Between Us... (Live)", Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

"Sakura", Masa Takumi

Beyoncé - 9

Kendrick Lamar - 8

Adele - 7

Brandi Carlile - 7

Harry Styles - 6

Mary J. Blige - 6

DJ Khaled - 6

Future - 6

bur-pr/dga/ad