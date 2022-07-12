Nominados a los premios Emmy de la TV en las principales categorías

La serie dramática de HBO "Succession" lidera la pelea por los Emmy con 25 nominaciones, seguida de la comedia de Apple TV+ "Ted Lasso" y de la miniserie "The White Lotus", ambas con 20 nominaciones cada una.

A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías para la 74ª edición de los premios Emmy, los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán en Los Ángeles el 12 de septiembre.

"Better Call Saul" (AMC)

"Euphoria" (HBO)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Severance" (Apple TV+)

"El juego del calamar" (Netflix)

"Stranger Things" (Netflix)

"Succession" (HBO)

"Yellowjackets" (Showtime)

"Abbott Elementary" (ABC)

"Barry" (HBO)

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" (HBO)

"Hacks" (HBO)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do In The Shadows (FX)

Jason Bateman, "Ozark Netflix"

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Lee Jung-jae, "El juego del calamar"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Adam Scott, "Severance"

Jeremy Strong, "Succession"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Laura Linney, "Ozark"

Melanie Lynskey, "Yellowjackets"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"

Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Steve Martin, "Only Murders In The Building"

Martin Short, "Only Murders In The Building"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Elle Fanning, "The Great"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Nicholas Braun, "Succession"

Billy Crudup, "The Morning Show"

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

Park Hae-soo, "El juego del calamar"

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

John Turturro, "Severance"

Christopher Walken, "Severance"

Oh Yeong-su, "El juego del calamar"

Patricia Arquette, "Severance"

Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Jung Ho-yeon, "El juego del calamar"

Christina Ricci, "Yellowjackets"

Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul"

J. Smith-Cameron, "Succession"

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

Sydney Sweeney, "Euphoria"

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, "Hacks"

Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Brendan Hunt, "Ted Lasso"

Nick Mohammed, "Ted Lasso"

Paul Reiser, "The Kominsky Method"

Jeremy Swift, "Ted Lasso"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Bowen Yang, "Saturday Night Live"

Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Hannah Einbinder, "Hacks"

Janelle James, "Abbott Elementary"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Sarah Niles, "Ted Lasso"

Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Juno Temple, "Ted Lasso"

Hannah Waddingham, "Ted Lasso"

"Dopesick" (Hulu)

"The Dropout" (Hulu)

"Inventing Anna" (Netflix)

"Pam & Tommy" (Hulu)

"The White Lotus" (HBO)

"Chip 'n'Dale: Rescue Rangers" (Disney+)

"Ray Donovan: The Movie" (Showtime)

"Reno 911!: The Hunt For QAnon" (Paramount+)

"The Survivor" (HBO)

"Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" (The Roku Channel)

Colin Firth, "The Staircase"

Andrew Garfield, "Under the Banner of Heaven"

Oscar Isaac, "Scenes from a Marriage"

Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Himesh Patel, "Station Eleven"

Sebastian Stan, "Pam & Tommy"

Toni Collette, "The Staircase"

Julia Garner, "Inventing Anna"

Lily James, "Pam & Tommy"

Sarah Paulson, "Impeachment: American Crime Story"

Margaret Qualley, "Maid"

Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Jake Lacy, "The White Lotus"

Will Poulter, "Dopesick"

Seth Rogen. "Pam & Tommy"

Peter Sarsgaard, "Dopesick"

Michael Stuhlbarg, "Dopesick"

Steve Zahn, "The White Lotus"

Connie Britton, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Alexandra Daddario, "The White Lotus"

Kaitlyn Dever, "Dopesick"

Natasha Rothwell, "The White Lotus"

Sydney Sweeney, "The White Lotus"

Mare Winningham, "Dopesick"

"Succession" - 25

"Ted Lasso" - 20

"The White Lotus" - 20

"Hacks" - 17

"Only Murders in the Building" - 17

"Euphoria" - 16

"Barry" - 14

"Dopesick" - 14

"Severance" - 14

"El juego del calamar" - 14

