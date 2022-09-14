Cables

Resultados y clasificaciones de la 2ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones

Por AFP

Resultados de los partidos del martes de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificaciones (horas GMT):

- Grupo A:

(19h00) Glasgow Rangers (SCO)

Nápoles (ITA)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Ajax 3 1 1 0 0 4 0

2. Nápoles 3 1 1 0 0 4 1

3. Liverpool 0 1 0 0 1 1 4

4. Glasgow Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 0 4

- Grupo E:

AC Milan (ITA) 3 Giroud (45 de penal), Saelemaekers (47), Pobega (77)

Dínamo Zagreb (CRO) 1 Orsic (56)

(19h00) Chelsea (ENG)

RB Salzburgo (AUT)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Milan 4 2 1 1 0 4 2

2. Dinamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 1 2 3

3. Salzburgo 1 1 0 1 0 1 1

4. Chelsea 0 1 0 0 1 0 1

- Grupo F:

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Mudryk (29)

Celtic (SCO) 1 Bondarenko (10 en contra)

(19h00) Real Madrid (ESP)

RB Leipzig (GER)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 1 1 0 5 2

2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

3. Celtic de Glasgow 1 2 0 1 1 1 4

4. RB Leipzig 0 1 0 0 1 1 4

- Grupo G:

(19h00) Copenhague (DEN)

Sevilla FC (ESP)

(19h00) Manchester City (ENG)

Dortmund (GER)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 4 0

2. Borussia Dortmund 3 1 1 0 0 3 0

3. FC Copenhague 0 1 0 0 1 0 3

4. Sevilla 0 1 0 0 1 0 4

- Grupo H:

(19h00)Maccabi Haïfa (ISR)

París SG (FRA)

(19h00) Juventus (ITA)

Benfica (POR)

Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC

1. Benfica 3 1 1 0 0 2 0

2. París SG 3 1 1 0 0 2 1

3. Juventus 0 1 0 0 1 1 2

4. Maccabi Haifa 0 1 0 0 1 0 2

bur/mcd

Reciba noticias desde Google News
LE RECOMENDAMOS

En beneficio de la transparencia y para evitar distorsiones del debate público por medios informáticos o aprovechando el anonimato, la sección de comentarios está reservada para nuestros suscriptores para comentar sobre el contenido de los artículos, no sobre los autores. El nombre completo y número de cédula del suscriptor aparecerá automáticamente con el comentario.