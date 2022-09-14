Resultados y clasificaciones de la 2ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones

Resultados de los partidos del martes de la segunda jornada de la Liga de Campeones y clasificaciones (horas GMT):
- Grupo A:
(19h00) Glasgow Rangers (SCO)
Nápoles (ITA)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Ajax 3 1 1 0 0 4 0
2. Nápoles 3 1 1 0 0 4 1
3. Liverpool 0 1 0 0 1 1 4
4. Glasgow Rangers 0 1 0 0 1 0 4
- Grupo E:
AC Milan (ITA) 3 Giroud (45 de penal), Saelemaekers (47), Pobega (77)
Dínamo Zagreb (CRO) 1 Orsic (56)
(19h00) Chelsea (ENG)
RB Salzburgo (AUT)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Milan 4 2 1 1 0 4 2
2. Dinamo Zagreb 3 2 1 0 1 2 3
3. Salzburgo 1 1 0 1 0 1 1
4. Chelsea 0 1 0 0 1 0 1
- Grupo F:
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Mudryk (29)
Celtic (SCO) 1 Bondarenko (10 en contra)
(19h00) Real Madrid (ESP)
RB Leipzig (GER)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Shakhtar Donetsk 4 2 1 1 0 5 2
2. Real Madrid 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
3. Celtic de Glasgow 1 2 0 1 1 1 4
4. RB Leipzig 0 1 0 0 1 1 4
- Grupo G:
(19h00) Copenhague (DEN)
Sevilla FC (ESP)
(19h00) Manchester City (ENG)
Dortmund (GER)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 3 1 1 0 0 4 0
2. Borussia Dortmund 3 1 1 0 0 3 0
3. FC Copenhague 0 1 0 0 1 0 3
4. Sevilla 0 1 0 0 1 0 4
- Grupo H:
(19h00)Maccabi Haïfa (ISR)
París SG (FRA)
(19h00) Juventus (ITA)
Benfica (POR)
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Benfica 3 1 1 0 0 2 0
2. París SG 3 1 1 0 0 2 1
3. Juventus 0 1 0 0 1 1 2
4. Maccabi Haifa 0 1 0 0 1 0 2
