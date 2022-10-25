Resultados y clasificaciones de la Liga de Campeones

-- Resultados del martes en la 5ª jornada de la Liga de Campeones europea y clasificaciones:
- Grupo E
Martes, 25 de octubre
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) - Milan (ITA) 0 - 4
Salzburgo (AUT) - Chelsea (ENG) 1 - 2
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Chelsea 10 5 3 1 1 8 3
2. Milan 7 5 2 1 2 8 7
3. Salzburgo 6 5 1 3 1 5 5
4. Dinamo Zagreb 4 5 1 1 3 3 9
- Grupo F
Martes, 25 de octubre
RB Leipzig (GER) - Real Madrid (ESP) 3 - 2
Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) - Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 - 1
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Real Madrid 10 5 3 1 1 10 5
2. RB Leipzig 9 5 3 0 2 9 9
3. Shakhtar Donetsk 6 5 1 3 1 8 6
4. Celtic de Glasgow 2 5 0 2 3 3 10
- Grupo G
Martes, 25 de octubre
Borussia Dortmund (GER) - Manchester City (ENG) 0 - 0
Sevilla (ESP) - FC Copenhague (DEN) 3 - 0
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Manchester City 11 5 3 2 0 11 1
2. Borussia Dortmund 8 5 2 2 1 9 4
3. Sevilla 5 5 1 2 2 5 9
4. FC Copenhague 2 5 0 2 3 0 11
- Grupo H
Martes, 25 de octubre
París SG (FRA) - Maccabi Haifa (ISR) 7 - 2
Benfica (POR) - Juventus (ITA) 4 - 3
Clasificación: Pts J G E P GF GC
1. París SG 11 5 3 2 0 14 6
2. Benfica 11 5 3 2 0 10 6
3. Juventus 3 5 1 0 4 8 11
4. Maccabi Haifa 3 5 1 0 4 6 15
