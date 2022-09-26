Un vistazo a la fecha 21 de la Liga Profesional del fútbol argentino

Estos son los resultados y los goleadores de la vigésimo primera fecha de la Liga Profesional-2022 de la primera división del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Huracán 3 Pérez (35), Cabral (45+5), Cóccaro (90+5)
Banfield 1 Cabrera (3)
Godoy Cruz 0
Boca 1 Langoni (40)
-Sábado:
Sarmiento 2 López (20), Torres (81 -penal-)
Arsenal 0
Defensa y J. 2 Alanís (26), Otormín (80)
Patronato 1 Herrera (45+4)
Lanús 2 Di Plácido (31), Blando (54)
San Lorenzo 0
River 0
Talleres 1 Ortegoza (90+2)
Independiente 1 Benegas (61)
Newell's 0
-Domingo:
Rosario Central 1 Buonanotte (45+7)
Platense 1 González Hernández (14)
Gimnasia LP 0
Tigre 1 Armoa (29)
Racing 2 Copetti (72), Carbonero (86)
Unión 1 Marabel (49)
Vélez 1 Bou (28 -penal-)
Barracas C. 0
Atl. Tucumán 3 Coronel (28), Lotti (58 y 76 -penal-)
Estudiantes 1 Díaz (41)
-Lunes:
Aldosivi 0
Central Cba. 3 López Muñoz (59, 64 y 80)
Colón 0
Argentinos 4 Ávalos (24), Verón (33), Cabrera (58), Roa (87)
Posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Atlético Tucumán 41 21 11 8 2 26 12
2. Boca 39 21 12 3 6 26 22
3. Racing 37 21 10 7 4 28 16
4. Huracán 37 21 9 10 2 26 15
5. Gimnasia LP 36 21 10 6 5 21 12
6. Argentinos 33 21 10 3 8 26 20
7. River Plate 32 21 9 5 7 29 18
8. Godoy Cruz 32 21 9 5 7 23 22
9. Tigre 30 21 7 9 5 29 24
10. Platense 30 21 7 9 5 19 16
11. Newell's 29 21 8 5 8 19 19
12. Patronato 28 21 7 7 7 24 22
13. Sarmiento 28 21 8 4 9 22 24
14. Defensa y Justicia 28 21 7 7 7 20 22
15. San Lorenzo 27 21 5 12 4 23 21
16. Central Córdoba (2) 27 20 8 3 9 26 25
17. Independiente 27 21 7 6 8 23 23
18. Estudiantes 27 21 7 6 8 20 23
19. Barracas Central 27 21 7 6 8 24 29
20. Unión (1) 26 20 7 5 8 22 26
21. Talleres (1) 25 20 6 7 7 17 17
22. Banfield 25 21 6 7 8 21 24
23. Rosario Central 25 21 6 7 8 16 20
24. Arsenal 23 21 4 11 6 21 24
25. Colón 19 21 4 7 10 15 28
26. Lanús 17 21 4 5 12 19 30
27. Vélez Sarsfield (2) 16 20 2 10 8 20 27
28. Aldosivi 13 21 3 4 14 12 36
(1) Tienen pendiente su partido de la fecha 11.
(2) Tienen pendiente su partido de la fecha 19.
