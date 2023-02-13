Un vistazo a la tercera fecha de la Liga Profesional del fútbol argentino

Estos son los resultados de la tercera fecha de la Liga Profesional-2023 de la primera división del fútbol argentino:
-Viernes:
Central Cba. 0
Belgrano 1 Vegetti (86)
Colón 0
Sarmiento 2 Toledo (3 -penal-), Gondou (84)
-Sábado:
San Lorenzo 1 Bareiro (54 -penal-)
Godoy Cruz 0
Defensa y J. 1 Gutiérrez (28)
Newell's 0
Platense 1 Quiroga (17 -penal-)
Atl. Tucumán 1 Estigarribia (63)
Vélez 0
Independiente 0
Talleres 2 Santos (27), Fernández (51, en contra)
Boca 1 Langoni (82)
-Domingo:
Rosario Central 2 Mac Allister (30), Véliz (49)
Arsenal 1 Guzmán (3)
Banfield 0
Gimnasia LP 0
River 2 Borja (49 -penal-), Barco (71 -penal-)
Argentinos 1 Mac Allister (43)
Racing 2 Romero (12), Hauche (49)
Tigre 2 Leizza (18), Retegui (55)
Instituto 0
Huracán 0
-Lunes:
Barracas C.
Unión
Estudiantes
Lanús
Posiciones:
- Pts J G E P GF GC
1. Huracán 7 3 2 1 0 7 4
2. Rosario Central 7 3 2 1 0 5 3
3. Belgrano 7 3 2 1 0 3 1
4. River Plate 6 3 2 0 1 5 3
5. Lanús 6 2 2 0 0 4 2
6. Talleres 6 3 2 0 1 4 2
7. Defensa y Justicia 6 3 2 0 1 5 4
8. San Lorenzo 6 3 2 0 1 3 2
9. Godoy Cruz 6 3 2 0 1 2 1
10. Instituto 5 3 1 2 0 2 0
11. Tigre 5 3 1 2 0 6 5
12. Platense 5 3 1 2 0 5 4
13. Vélez Sarsfield 4 3 1 1 1 3 2
14. Sarmiento 4 3 1 1 1 5 5
15. Newell's Old Boys 4 3 1 1 1 3 3
16. Boca Juniors 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
. Independiente 4 3 1 1 1 2 2
18. Barracas Central 3 2 1 0 1 5 4
19. Argentinos 3 3 1 0 2 2 3
20. Banfield 2 3 0 2 1 2 3
. Racing 2 3 0 2 1 2 3
22. Estudiantes 1 2 0 1 1 2 3
23. Arsenal 1 3 0 1 2 2 4
24. Unión 1 2 0 1 1 0 2
25. Atlético Tucumán 1 3 0 1 2 1 4
26. Central Córdoba 1 3 0 1 2 0 3
27. Gimnasia LP 1 3 0 1 2 1 5
28. Colón 0 3 0 0 3 1 5
str/gfe