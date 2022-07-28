Cables

Vistazo a la quinta jornada del torneo Apertura-2022 del fútbol mexicano

Por AFP

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 5a jornada del campeonato de fútbol mexicano:

- Martes:

Juárez 0

Tigres 1 André-Pierre Gignac (45+2)

Monterrey 1 Stefan Medina (30)

Puebla 0

Atlas 1 Hugo Nervo (5)

Tijuana 2 Lucas Rodríguez (39), Renato Ibarra (44)

Atlético San Luis 0

Cruz Azul 0

León 0

Toluca 1 Daniel Álvarez (89)

- Miércoles:

Querétaro 2 Ariel Nahuelpan (45+1), Osuna (88 penal)

Guadalajara 2 Sebastián Pérez (26), Alexis Vega (79 penal)

Necaxa 2 Bryan Garnica (34), Milton Giménez (47)

Pachuca 0

Pumas 1 Nicolás Freire (89)

Mazatlán 1 Eduard Bello (75)

- Miércoles 14 de septiembre:

(02h05 GMT)

América

Santos

Posiciones:

- Pts J G E P GF GC DIF

1. Monterrey 12 5 4 0 1 11 6 5

2. Toluca 12 5 4 0 1 9 5 4

3. Tigres 12 5 4 0 1 7 3 4

4. Necaxa 9 5 3 0 2 6 5 1

5. Puebla 8 5 2 2 1 8 6 2

6. Pachuca 8 5 2 2 1 5 4 1

7. Pumas 7 5 1 4 0 6 5 1

8. Tijuana 7 5 2 1 2 5 5 0

9. León 6 5 1 3 1 6 6 0

10. Juárez 5 5 1 2 2 3 3 0

11. Cruz Azul 5 5 1 2 2 8 9 -1

12. Atlético San Luis 5 5 1 2 2 3 4 -1

13. Santos 4 4 1 1 2 6 7 -1

14. Guadalajara 4 5 0 4 1 3 4 -1

15. América 4 4 1 1 2 3 5 -2

16. Atlas 4 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3

17. Mazatlán 3 5 0 3 2 5 8 -3

18. Querétaro 2 5 0 2 3 4 10 -6

