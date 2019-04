Tourists in Trieste, Italy, March 8, 2019. A new cruise ship, built in nearby shipyards expressly for Chinese passengers, is docked behind them. Despite American objections, Italy is set to become the first Group of 7 nation to participate in China’s vast One Belt, One Road infrastructure project. For China, having a toehold in one of Europe’s historic ports would bring favorable customs conditions, a faster trade route to the heart of the Continent and direct access to railroads for moving its goods into the European Union. (Nadia Shira Cohen/The New York Times)