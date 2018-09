Rhonda and Ben Lieurance at an RV park in Elkhart, Ind., where some 80 percent of the recreational vehicles sold in the United States are made, Aug. 22, 2018. The Trump administration’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum are increasing costs, diminishing demand and causing concern that a 10-year boom cycle in RVs could be waning. (Whitten Sabbatini/The New York Times)