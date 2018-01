18/01/2018. Japón. Terry Nakatsuka, director general de la firma Jatco, dedicada a la fabricación de automóviles. Terry Nakatsuka, the chief executive of Jatco, in Fuji, Japan, Dec. 19, 2017. The country, which missed out on some earlier technological shifts, is now scrambling to catch up as the world warms up to battery-powered vehicles. An immediate, total shift to electric vehicles “would kill my business,” said Nakatsuka. (Ko Sasaki/The New York Times)