FILE-- People place bets on sports at the MGM Grand Race & Sports Book in Las Vegas, Aug. 25, 2017. In a boost for the prospect of commercial sports gambling across the nation, the Supreme Court on May 14, 2018, struck down a federal law that effectively banned such gambling in most states. The case concerned New Jersey, but it has implications for other states eager to allow and tax sports gambling. Americans are estimated to annually place $150 billion in illegal wagers on sports. (Bridget Bennett/The New York Times)