FILE -- Residential tower construction at Forest City, a China-financed real estate project, in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, May 13, 2018. President Donald Trump, seeking to counter China’s growing geopolitical influence, is embracing a major expansion of foreign aid that will bankroll infrastructure projects in Africa, Asia and the Americas — throwing his support behind an initiative he once sought to scuttle. (Lauren DeCicca/The New York Times)