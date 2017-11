SOLO USAR EN EL FINANCIERO FILE -- President Vladimir Putin of Russia, right, meets with President Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela at the Kremlin on Oct. 4, 2017. Putin's strategy of wielding oil as a geopolitical tool faces a crucial test in Venezuela, a Russian ally that must come up with a billion dollars to avert defaults on its debts. (Yuri Kadobnov/Pool via The New York Times) -- FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. --