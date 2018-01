Maria Lucia Vargas, 86, poses for a picture with performers dressed as Quechua indigenous people outside the National Palace after Peru's newly sworn-in President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski entered with his cabinet in Lima, Peru, Thursday, July 28, 2016. Kuczynski assumed Peru's presidency Thursday with a Cabinet that shares his Ivy League, pro-business pedigree — a reliance on technocrats that could become a liability as he deals with an unfriendly congress and a resurgent left. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)