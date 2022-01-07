Lista de actores negros que ganaron el Óscar

Sidney Poitier, que murió a los 94 años, fue el primer actor negro en ganar un Óscar, premio que sólo un pequeño grupo de artistas negros ha conquistado.

Sigue una lista de los artistas negros que han ganado el premio de la Academia por actuación:

Sidney Poitier, 1964, "Lilies of the Field"

Denzel Washington, 2002, "Training Day"

Jamie Foxx, 2005, "Ray"

Forest Whitaker, 2007, "The Last King of Scotland"

Halle Berry, 2002, "Monster's Ball"

Louis Gossett Jr., 1983, "An Officer and a Gentleman"

Denzel Washington, 1990, "Glory"

Cuba Gooding Jr., 1997, "Jerry Maguire"

Morgan Freeman, 2005, "Million Dollar Baby"

Mahershala Ali, 2017, "Moonlight"

Mahershala Ali, 2019, "Green Book"

Daniel Kaluuya, 2021, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Hattie McDaniel, 1940, "Gone with the Wind"

Whoopi Goldberg, 1991, "Ghost"

Jennifer Hudson, 2007, "Dreamgirls"

Mo'Nique, 2010, "Precious"

Octavia Spencer, 2012, "The Help"

Lupita Nyong'o, 2014, "12 Years a Slave"

Viola Davis, 2017, "Fences"

Regina King, 2019, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

amz/mlm/pr