A Union flag flutters in the breeze as the sun sets in Hartlepool, north-east England, on January 1, 2021, where 69.6% of voters in the 2016 "Brexit" referendum opted to leave the EU (European Union). - Britain on Friday began a new year and life outside the European Union's single market, with the first trucks crossing the Channel by ferry and rail reporting largely plain sailing despite new customs rules. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP)