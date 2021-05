Suecy Callejas, deputy of the ruling Nuevas Ideas party, delivers a speech during the installation of the new Legislative Assembly, in San Salvador, on May 1, 2021. - Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele will consolidate his power as of May 1 when the new parliament, dominated by his party, New Ideas (NI), takes office without a force to counterbalance it. (Photo by Stanley ESTRADA / AFP)