A man holding his daughter, both wearing protective masks, walk past the portrait of late communist leader Mao Zedong (C, back) at Tiananmen Gate in Beijing on January 23, 2020. - Large-scale Lunar New Year events in Beijing have been cancelled as part of national efforts to control the spread of a new SARS-like virus, city authorities announced on January 23. (Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP)