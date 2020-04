A man wearing a face mask walks past the Las Ventas bullring in Madrid on April 22, 2020 amid a national lockdown to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus. - Spain has suffered the world's third-most deadly outbreak of the coronavirus, which has so far killed 21,717 people with the government twice extending the lockdown in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic. Parliament is expected to approve another extension until May 9. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)