Juez de Corte Suprema de EE.UU. aceptó regalos de un millonario, revela ProPublica

In this file photo taken on October 07, 2022, Associate US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas poses for the official photo at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC. - US Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted years of luxury travel trips from a billionaire Republican, according to a report on April 6, 2023, including yachting in New Zealand and private jet flights across the globe. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP)