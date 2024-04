Taylor Swift ingresó oficialmente al grupo de multimillonarios famosos, según revista ‘Forbes’

(FILES) US singer Taylor Swift arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on September 12, 2023. She already rules music, so now it's on to Tinseltown: Taylor Swift's concert documentary is poised to dominate the fall movie season, challenging the hegemony of film studios and consecrating her business empire. Swift is taking a break from her wildly popular tour that began in March -- performance will resume in November and run late into next year. But in the meantime, the 33-year-old is hitting the silver screen: "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" is slated for release on October 13, and has already broken the record for pre-sales in the United States in one day, with $37 million in revenue. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (ANGELA WEISS/AFP)