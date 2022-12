Sam Bankman-Fried, fundador de FTX, llega extraditado a EE. UU.

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried (C) is led away handcuffed by officers of the Royal Bahamas Police Force at the Nassau, Bahamas, courthouse on December 19, 2022. - Cryptocurrency tycoon Samuel Bankman-Fried arrived at Bahamas magistrate court Monday where he could move to accept extradition to the United States to face charges over the multibillion-dollar collapse of his FTX group. (Photo by Kris INGRAHAM / AFP) (KRIS INGRAHAM/AFP)