(L to R) Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard, Chile's President Sebastian Pinera, Peru's President Martin Vizcarra, and Colombia's Ivan Duque pose for photographers upon arrival to attend the Pacific Alliance Summit, in Lima on July 6, 2019. - The leaders of the Pacific Alliance countries held a summit with a call to fight protectionist policies and adopt measures against global warming. (Photo by Cris BOURONCLE / AFP)