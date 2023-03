China insiste en que no le pide a las empresas “entregar datos” procedentes del extranjero

In this photo illustration the social media application logo for TikTok is displayed on the screen of an iPhone in front of a US flag and Chinese flag background in Washington, DC, on March 16, 2023. - China urged the United States to stop "unreasonably suppressing" TikTok on March 16, 2023, after Washington gave the popular video-sharing app an ultimatum to part ways with its Chinese owners or face a nationwide ban. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP) (OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP)