(FILES) This file photo taken on October 27, 2017 shows a British Airways airplane waiting on the runway with the towers and buildings of London's Canary Wharf financial district in background before taking off at London City Airport in London. - Germany is considering banning flights from Britain and South Africa to prevent the spread of new, more infectious coronavirus strain circulating in the two countries, a source close to the German health ministry told AFP on Sunday, December 20, 2020. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)