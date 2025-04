FMI anuncia cuánto crecerá la economía mundial en 2025 lastrada por los aranceles de Donald Trump

(FILES) This April 5, 2007 file photo shows the International Monetary Fund logo on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC. The International Monetary Fund on July 23, 2014 lowered its US economic growth forecast for 2014 after severe winter weather in the first quarter delivered a sharp contraction. The IMF projected that the world's largest economy would grow a "disappointing" 1.7 percent this year, after a 1.9 percent expansion in 2013. The forecast marked another downgrade from the IMF, which estimated US growth of 2.0 percent for the year in mid-June, down from a 2.8 percent estimate in April. AFP PHOTO / Tim SLOAN / FILES

(TIM SLOAN)