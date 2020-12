(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 23, 2020 This picture taken on November 23, 2020 shows a bottle reading "Vaccine Covid-19" next to US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German biotechnology company Biontech logos on November 23, 2020. - Britain on December 2, 2020 became the first country to approve Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for general use and said it would be introduced next week. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)