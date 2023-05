El nuevo consenso de Washington

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is seen on a monitor while speaking during a virtual meeting with US President Joe Biden, CEOs, and labor leaders, not pictured, regarding the Chips Act, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House, in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2022. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP)