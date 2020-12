Russaw, J. M. (2019, 12 13). 5 Ways To Reduce Food Waste This Holiday Season, According to the Experts. Retrieved from Newsweek: https://www.newsweek.com/stop-holiday-food-waste-tips-bea-johnson 1477037#:~:text=The%20United%20States%20Department%20of,occuring%20during%20the%20winter%20holidays.