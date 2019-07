(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 13, 2019 International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing Director Christine Lagarde smiles during a press conference during an Eurogroup meeting at the EU headquarters in Luxembourg. - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde on July 2, 2019 announced she would step down from the global lender after being nominated to lead the European Central Bank."I am honored to have been nominated for the @ECB Presidency," Lagarde said on Twitter. "In light of this, and in consultation with the Ethics Committee of the IMF Executive Board, I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities as IMF Managing Director during the nomination period." (Photo by JOHN THYS / AFP)