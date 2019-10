FILE - This June 27, 2015, file photo, shows the Hulu logo on a window at the Milk Studios space in New York. Disney has struck a deal with Comcast that gives it full control of streaming service Hulu. The companies said Tuesday, May 14, 2019, that as early as January 2024 Comcast can require Disney to buy NBCUniversal’s 33% interest in Hulu and Disney can require NBCUniversal to sell that stake to Disney for its fair market value at that future time. (AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)