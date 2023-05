Imponen multa récord de $1.300 millones a Meta por violar normas de protección de datos en Europa

(FILES) In this file photo illustration taken on October 28, 2021, in Los Angeles, shows the Facebook like logo on a smartphone in front of a computer screen showing the parent company META logo. - Meta warned a million Facebook users on October 7, 2022 that they have been "exposed" to seemingly innocuous smartphone applications designed to steal passwords to the social network. So far this year, Meta has identified more than 400 "malicious" apps tailored for smartphones powered by Apple or Android software and available at the Apple and Google app stores, director of threat disruption David Agranovich said during a briefing. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (CHRIS DELMAS/AFP)